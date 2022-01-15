Biden has failed to win passage for both voting rights and his Build Back Better legislation, signature priorities of his first year. He could scale back on some of the ambitions and accept smaller victories, but that would require him to confront a liberal, activist wing of his party that has kept the pressure on him to deliver on his big campaign promises. Neither the use of the bully pulpit nor backroom negotiation skills honed over three decades as a senator has produced all that he had hoped or promised. Now what?