The money raised in 2019 by Senate Majority PAC, which works to elect Democrats to the Senate, is more than twice the amount its Republican counterpart reported raising in the same year.

And it does not include additional funds raised by Majority Forward, a nonprofit affiliated with Senate Majority PAC. Majority Forward is not required to report its 2019 finances until after the 2020 elections. Officials declined on Tuesday to release Majority Forward’s fundraising figures.

Super PACs and politically active nonprofits can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money. Senate Majority PAC has consistently shown fundraising strength in recent years.

“Our record-breaking fundraising is another sign that the American people are fed up with Senate Republicans toeing the McConnell line,” J.B. Poersch, president of Senate Majority PAC, said in a statement. “We start 2020 with the momentum and resources necessary to compete deep into the Senate map, while Senate Republicans are forced to defend vulnerable incumbents who become more unpopular by the day.”

The super PAC entered 2020 with more than $47 million in cash, officials said. That is about $33 million more than the group had entering 2018, records show.

The big money groups supporting Senate Republicans also had reported record-breaking off-year fundraising in 2019, signaling the huge amounts of money that may be spent on Senate races in 2020.

Those pro-Senate GOP groups reported raising $68.3 million in 2019, which included money raised by both the super PAC Senate Leadership Fund and affiliated nonprofit, One Nation. The total also included money raised by two other pro-Senate GOP nonprofits aligned with the effort.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to flip control of the chamber.

There are four toss-up Senate races for 2020, according to the Cook Political Report. In three of those, Republicans are defending their seats: Sens. Martha McSally (Ariz.), Cory Gardner (Colo.) and Susan Collins (Maine).

Sen. Doug Jones, who represents Alabama, is the only Democrat seeking reelection in a toss-up race.