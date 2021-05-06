Though the U.K. has recorded Europe’s highest virus-related death toll at more than 127,500 and witnessed one of the world’s worst recessions over the past year, Johnson’s Conservatives are hoping to see a bounce in the traditional Labour heartlands in central and northern England from the success of Britain’s vaccine rollout. The pace of vaccinations has raised the prospect of a return to some sort of normal life over the coming months that could spur a sharp economic recovery.