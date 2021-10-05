Although Trump has endorsed Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate, state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor and U.S. Rep Jody Hice for secretary of state, he hasn’t been able to line up a candidate for governor. Democrat-turned-Republican Vernon Jones spoke at Trump’s rally, but the former president hasn’t given Jones the nod, despite Jones building his campaign around claims that Trump was defrauded in the 2020 election and courting Trump-aligned figures including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.