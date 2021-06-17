“The ACA is still in place. So I think what we’ve got to do now is think about what we can do in terms of reforms . . . that will protect people with preexisting conditions, but then also create new choices and options,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). “Hopefully this will be a spur for some new ideas and new proposals, because pretty much all that’s been on ice since I’ve been here, because everybody said, ‘Well, let’s see what happens with the court decision.’ ”