But Breyer said in a speech in April that judges don’t make decisions with politics in mind. That speech is being published in book form with the title “The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics.” A summary of the book on Harvard University Press’ website says that if public trust in the judiciary is currently in decline, “the solution is to promote better understanding of how the judiciary actually works: overwhelmingly, judges adhere to their oath to avoid considerations of politics and popularity.” So would Breyer consider making a politically timed retirement? Maybe, but maybe not.