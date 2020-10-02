The appeals court also found that Arizona’s policy of discarding ballots if a voter went to the wrong precinct violates the law. The court said both have a discriminatory impact on minority voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.
The high court in recent years has weakened the Voting Rights Act, throwing out the most powerful part of the landmark law in 2013. It could use the current case to go even further.
The current case began when Democrats filed a lawsuit shortly after Republicans in Arizona passed the law making it a felony to return someone else’s ballot to election officials in most cases. Republicans argued the law was aimed at preventing election fraud.
The Supreme Court has already filled its argument calendar through November’s election, so the case won’t be heard until after that.
