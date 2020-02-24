One-third say short-term rates are “too stimulative” meaning they feel that rates are too low.
Last year at this time, the NABE noted, three-quarters of business economists thought the Fed was on the right track even though its benchmark rate was higher. Beginning last summer, the Fed cut its key rate three times in 2019, reducing it to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, very low by historic standards.
The economists’ views contrast with Trump, who has accused the Fed of weakening the U.S. economy and has referred to Fed officials as “boneheads.”
The NABE’s survey showed that business economists think a recession this year is highly unlikely. Just 13% of respondents forecast a downturn in 2020, down from 42% in last year’s survey. Still, 37% foresee a recession in 2021, with the same percentage saying that one will occur sometime after 2021. The survey didn’t ask about or mention China’s viral outbreak.
The results reflect the views of 210 economists from companies, trade associations and academia. The survey was conducted from Jan. 23 through Feb. 5.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.