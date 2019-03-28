Viewers of Thursday’s confirmation hearing of acting interior secretary David Bernhardt were met with a surprise: a green, unblinking swamp creature was watching attentively from the second row, visible just over Bernhardt’s right shoulder.

The creature was one of several scattered throughout the hearing room — and, after some discussion by Capitol Police officers, eventually removed — in protest of Bernhardt’s nomination.

Activists from the Clean Water Fund staged the demonstration to draw attention to Bernhardt’s “long list of conflicts of interest with the oil & gas industry, and highlighting his historic anti-environmental past,” the group said in a news release.

The environmental group Greenpeace also took part in the protest, calling Bernhardt “a former oil and gas lobbyist who previously worked to help corporate polluters get their hands on public lands.”

(1) So why did we bring these swamp creatures to David Bernhardt's confirmation hearing for Interior Secretary this morning? Well... Bernhardt is a former oil and gas lobbyist who previously worked to help corporate polluters get their hands on public lands. pic.twitter.com/TrnqkhFQUv — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) March 28, 2019

As the hearing got underway, some protesters donned masks resembling the “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Others were clad in green, swamp-inspired couture and wore masks of Bernhardt’s face.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki declined to comment on the incident.

Bernhardt was nominated by President Trump in February to lead the department. He has helmed Interior as acting secretary since Jan. 2, when Ryan Zinke resigned amid multiple ethics probes.

He has drawn criticism for his background as a veteran lobbyist who has helped orchestrate the push at the Interior Department to expand oil and gas drilling.



A Clean Water Action activist wears a “Creature From the Black Lagoon” mask while watching David Bernhardt testify before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on his nomination to head the Department of the Interior on March 28. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Juliet Eilperin contributed to this report.