Swecker has been involved in Democratic politics for several decades, serving previously as the state party’s executive director and as a member of Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s transition team with his 2013 election. She was also previously chairwoman of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Story continues below advertisement

Democrats had held the governorship for the past eight years and controlled both General Assembly chambers leading up to last fall. But Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated McAuliffe in November, and the GOP now has a 52-48 advantage in the House of Delegates.