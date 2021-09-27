Syria’s conflict started amid Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 and eventually devolved into an insurgency and civil war following a brutal military crackdown, resulting in one of the largest humanitarian catastrophes in the past century. The United Nations human rights chief said last week that her office has documented the deaths of more than 350,200 people — civilians and combatants — in the war over the last decade, while admitting the real number for those killed in the conflict is almost certainly far higher.