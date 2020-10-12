Rahmon, 68, has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, when the country was immersed in a civil war that erupted after the collapse of the Soviet Union. A 2016 constitutional referendum eliminated presidential term limits, allowing him to run for office as many times as he wishes.
This year, Rahmon ran for office alongside four other candidates, all of whom were seen as token opponents unlikely to pose any significant challenge for him.
No election in Tajikistan has ever been deemed free and fair by Western election observers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.