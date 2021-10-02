Biden also was an unusual winner in that he had no coattails. In truth, he had reverse coattails. Democrats lost seats in the House, against predictions that they would gain seats, leaving them with the narrowest of majorities. It took the two special Senate elections in Georgia — and the damage Trump did to the GOP’s hopes there — to give Democrats a 50-50 split in the upper chamber. Democrats gained control, but it came with a legislative straitjacket. A single senator or a handful of House Democrats could block enactment of legislation, as everyone is seeing.