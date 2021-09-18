Nor is it clear whether the virus will be as top-of-mind in a year as it is now. The path of the pandemic has been unpredictable. Right now, many people are nervous about the spread of the virus. In a year, other issues could come to the fore. Just a few weeks ago, after Texas passed the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, there was talk about how much the abortion issue would shape the midterm elections and energize Democrats to vote. What will be the issues next year that starkly define the fault lines between the parties?