Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay opener Drew Rasmussen, doubled in the third off Ryan Sherriff, then hit his 14th homer of the season in the fourth off Michael Wacha.
Two innings later, Turner hit a ball into the right-field corner, and the Nationals Park crowd immediately stood anticipating a play at third.
Manuel Margot hit cutoff man Mike Brosseau, and the second baseman’s throw to third was also true, but Turner narrowly beat Yandy Diaz’s tag with a headfirst slide.
The triple sparked a three-run inning that expanded Washington’s lead to 11-5.
Turner’s feat continued a history-making two-game set.
On Tuesday night, Kyle Schwarber became only the second player in big league history to hit 12 homers in a 10-game stretch since at least 1901. Albert Belle also did it in 1995.
Ryan Zimmerman pinch-hit for Turner in the seventh.
