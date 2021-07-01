The charges could enable prosecutors to pressure Weisselberg to cooperate with the investigation and tell them what he knows. He might cooperate to try to avoid a tough prison sentence. But prosecutors haven’t actually accused Trump himself of breaking any laws. Although Trump’s signature was on some checks at the center of the case, nothing in the indictment addressed whether he was personally aware of how the company treated Weisselberg’s compensation for tax purposes. And Weisselberg’s been a loyal lieutenant to the Trump family for decades.