In her first term in Congress, Greene has emerged as one of the most prominent voices of the GOP’s far-right fringe, touting racist and antisemitic tropes, engaging in conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and vaccines and embracing former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. As she seeks reelection promising more of the same, Strahan is among a small group of challengers during Georgia’s May 24 primary who argue they can deliver Republican values without the sideshow.