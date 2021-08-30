The campaign did not dispute the possibility that Ted Budd kept a significant portion of such assets. Instead, it responded: “Please find details of his assets on the attached financial disclosure report.” That report says that Ted Budd is worth between $3 million to nearly $11 million, much of it from investments, family businesses and properties, but it does not specify whether any of it could have come from the assets that Ted Budd could have retained after the bankruptcy settlement.