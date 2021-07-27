All quotes and sensory detail in the scenes of the klansmen plotting the slaying were taken from the video recordings, court transcripts or visits by an AP reporter and photographer to the sites where the action took place.
Details from the perspective of the inmate who was the target of the murder plot, Warren Williams, came from public records, interviews with his mother and their attorney and visits to his hometown of Palatka. Williams declined multiple interview requests, but gave his consent for his mother and attorney to provide his side of the story.
Details of the prison guards’ employment history came from Florida Department of Corrections records, which were obtained via a public records request. Reporters also visited the former homes of each klansman, including Exalted Cyclops Charles Newcomb, whose home was used for many of the meetings reflected in the story.