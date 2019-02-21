Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) wore a Confederate uniform in a photo published in his 1980 college yearbook, the Tennessean newspaper reported Thursday, in the latest instance of a state leader coming under scrutiny for past actions that critics have decried as racially insensitive.

Lee, who won election in November, confirmed to the newspaper through his office that he wore the uniform at an “Old South” party as a student at Auburn University in Alabama. He said he regretted doing so.

“I never intentionally acted in an insensitive way, but with the benefit of hindsight, I can see that participating in that was insensitive and I’ve come to regret it,” he said in a statement to the Tennessean.

His spokeswoman, Laine Arnold, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

According to the Tennessean, the photo — of which Lee’s office initially said it had no knowledge — appeared in a section of the yearbook dedicated to members of the Kappa Alpha Order. A profile of Lee appears on the alumni section of the fraternity’s website; the group also describes Gen. Robert E. Lee as its “spiritual founder.”

In 2010, the fraternity’s national leadership banned the wearing of Confederate uniforms at its “Old South” parties and parades after complaints from black students.

Another prominent Kappa Alpha alumnus, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves (R), recently came under criticism for taking part in fraternity parties in the 1990s at which members wore Confederate uniforms. Reeves’s office has not said whether he himself wore a Confederate costume at those parties.

The unearthing of the Lee photo comes weeks after the revelation that two top officials in Virginia — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) — dressed in blackface during college, prompting a bipartisan outcry.

Both Northam and Herring have rebuffed calls to resign, and Northam has said that he plans to make racial reconciliation a centerpiece of his remaining years in office — although he canceled plans on Wednesday to launch a “reconciliation tour” amid criticism from a black student leader at Virginia Union University.