But he faced a challenge from Nashville surgeon Manny Sethi, who gained traction by challenging Hagerty’s conservative credentials, pointing to his early support for Jeb Bush in 2016 and his prominent role on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

The contentious Tennessee GOP primary earned national media attention and big-dollar donors. Hagerty raised $8.3 million as of July 17 and has about $2.7 million cash on hand, according to Opensecrets.org. Sethi raised $4.6 million, which includes a $1.9 million contribution from his own pocket. He has around $386,000 cash on hand.

Running as the outsider candidate against the Washington establishment —#MannyvstheMachine is his hashtag — helped Sethi earn the endorsements of Cruz and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Earlier this week, Cruz visited the state to campaign for Sethi, telling a crowd that “we need a conservative warrior in the Senate representing Tennessee.”

As voters cast ballots, Sethi made his final appeal, tweeting, “I’m grateful to have the endorsements of staunch conservatives who refuse to hand our country over to the DC Swamp. I will be a conservative fighter in the Senate, supporting President Trump’s agenda and refusing to bow to the Washington Establishment.”

Despite Sethi’s pitch as the better ally of Trump, the president has stood by Hagerty, tweeting that he’s “an outstanding man and one of the best Ambassadors ever (Japan) ... He loves Tennessee and loves our Country. We need him badly in Washington. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Hagerty has adopted Trump’s rhetoric, campaigning against the Democrats’ “radical socialist agenda” and warning they will “throw our country into chaos.”

The president appeared at an tele-town hall Wednesday night to support Hagerty, saying he understands “how to hold China accountable,” ostensibly because of his work in Japan.

Neither candidate has changed campaigning because of the coronavirus pandemic, holding indoor events without social distancing or masks. Sethi has called for firing Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease doctor, who has contradicted some of Trump’s rosier assessments of the public health crisis.

“This guy Fauci, I’ve had about enough of this guy,” Sethi said at a rally over the weekend.

Both candidates have rejected mandates on mask-wearing. The rivals attended a Republican Party dinner event with hundreds in attendance last week where, according to photos, many were maskless. On Wednesday it was revealed that one of the guests had since tested positive for the coronavirus.

