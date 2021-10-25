Last month, Democratic state Sen. Katrina Robinson of Memphis was convicted of four of five counts of wire fraud stemming from charges that she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she operated. A judge had acquitted her on 15 of 20 charges. Robinson, who was initially indicted in July 2020, is seeking an acquittal or a new trial and has not resigned her legislative post as Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally asked her to do after her conviction.