Born in 1885, two years after Benito, Arnaldo Mussolini was one of his sibling’s staunchest supporters. Put in charge by the dictator of the Popolo d’Italia newspaper, a propaganda tool for the regime, the younger Mussolini worked to ensure that journalists during the dictatorship stayed firmly in the fascist orbit. Arnaldo Mussolini died in 1931, years before the outbreak of World War II that would see his brother join in alliance with Hitler’s Germany.