Trudeau’s Liberal party won re-election last September but failed to win a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. The leftist NDP party will support Trudeau’s Liberals in exchange for deals on pharmaceutical and dental care plans but it will not have a lawmaker in Trudeau’s Cabinet, the official said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The NDP-Liberal coalition is nothing more than a callous attempt by Trudeau to hold on to power,” interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen said in a statement.

Bergen earlier tweeted, “God help us all.”

Often branded a “liberal elitist” by his critics, Trudeau refused to meet with the anti-vaccine mandate protesters and truckers who laid siege to parts of Ottawa, the capital, for more than three weeks earlier this year. Some called for his government to be overthrown. Trudeau depicted the protesters as an anti-vaccine “fringe” fueled by disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Trudeau is still remembered for evoking the prospect of “sunny ways” when he took office in 2015 at age 43, the second-youngest Canadian prime minister ever. There have been setbacks since then, but he has been re-elected twice.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In theory, Trudeau could run again when the next possible election is held in 2025. But there are widespread doubts that he will do so, given that he would have been in power for 10 years, has seen a drop in his popularity and a rise in animosity toward him in much of western Canada.