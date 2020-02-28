Biden hopes to emerge as the clear alternative to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic field, something that has eluded centrist Democrats so far. He received the endorsement of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) Thursday following Wednesday’s endorsement by Rep. James E. Clyburn, the most powerful Democrat in South Carolina.
Biden is now favored to win South Carolina on Saturday, according to recent polls, although the size of his victory is unclear and may be a factor in McAuliffe’s decision, said the person familiar with his thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic deliberations.
A Biden campaign spokesman declined to comment, while a McAuliffe spokesman said the former governor “has not made a decision on an endorsement.”
McAuliffe is an influential figure among Democratic leaders, and in some ways embodies the party establishment, though it’s unclear how much weight his backing would carry with rank-and-file voters. McAuliffe chaired the Democratic National Committee and has close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton, holding top positions with their presidential campaigns.
He has been neutral in the race so far, although he held a fundraiser in November for Biden at his home in McLean. About 115 guests stood around McAuliffe’s pool as the former governor described how Biden had helped Virginia as vice president, from securing grants for the state to fighting to clean the Shenandoah River.
“We’ve got to get America back to where people get along, where we have alliances around the world and everybody loves the United States of America,” McAuliffe said, adding that Trump’s “insanity” had led the country “off the rails.”
McAuliffe’s wife, Dorothy, is backing Biden and is kicking off a get-out-the-vote event on Saturday in Alexandria. At the November fundraiser she called Biden “a great man,” a “great public servant” and the Democrat who has “the best chance of beating Donald Trump.”
Once a national polling leader, Biden faced setbacks earlier this month when he came in fourth in the Iowa caucuses and fifth in the New Hampshire primary. But he finished second in Nevada, and he now appears to be holding steady in South Carolina polls and recovering in Super Tuesday states, aided in part by a dip in support for former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was hurt by a poor debate performance in Nevada.
Biden is scheduled to attend a rally at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk on Sunday evening, which could provide a platform for a McAuliffe announcement.