Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez came in third, failing to qualify for the runoff by fewer than 400 votes.
“Although a Democrat is not advancing to the runoff, yesterday’s incredibly close margins showed that voters are invested in electing Democrats, and are fighting for the representation their communities deserve,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement.
Hinojosa tried to cast the race as a sign that Texas is moving closer to flipping blue. Trump won the district by three points.
“The new Democratic South is rising, and we will continue to rally our movement to take back our state — including as we look toward the 2022 governor’s race,” Hinojosa said. “We’re ready to build Democratic power, ready to defeat Texas Republicans, and ready to elect leaders who defend our rights and put Texans first.”