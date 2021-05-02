Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez came in third, failing to qualify for the runoff by fewer than 400 votes.
“Although a Democrat is not advancing to the runoff, yesterday’s incredibly close margins showed that voters are invested in electing Democrats, and are fighting for the representation their communities deserve,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement.
Hinojosa tried to cast the race as a sign that Texas is moving closer to flipping blue. Donald Trump won the district in the November presidential election by just three points, while Mitt Romney had won the district by 17 points in 2012.
Those numbers had made Democrats cautiously optimistic about the special election. Sanchez, who outperformed every previous Democrat in the race when she ran three years ago, leaped into the contest early, just as the state was reeling from massive power failures after a winter storm.
Ultimately, though, her lockout means Democrats no longer have a chance to expand their House majority before the 2022 midterm elections.
“The new Democratic South is rising, and we will continue to rally our movement to take back our state — including as we look toward the 2022 governor’s race,” Hinojosa said. “We’re ready to build Democratic power, ready to defeat Texas Republicans, and ready to elect leaders who defend our rights and put Texans first.”
Trump stayed out of the race until the final week, endorsing Wright and participating in a Thursday night call on her behalf organized by the conservative Club for Growth.
“You will be very happy with this vote,” he said, adding that Wright’s husband “is looking down, and he is so proud of Susan.”
Also in the last days of the race, Wright’s campaign alerted federal authorities after voters began receiving unidentified robocalls that accused her of killing her husband to collect on his life insurance policy. Many of Wright’s opponents condemned the call.
The date of the runoff between Wright and Ellzey will be set in coming days.