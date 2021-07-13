González said she got the call Sunday afternoon just as she was planning to head home to Dallas to pack for the still-hypothetical exodus. She decided to stay in Austin that night and pack the few items she had with her. The next morning, she got another call, telling her to meet at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union headquarters, near the airport in Austin. When she arrived, a giant silver coach awaited to drive the group to the private air terminal, and House leaders finally revealed they would be traveling on two 30-seater Embraer regional jets to the nation’s capital, with a fuel stop in Memphis on the way. The previous evening, they had shared the destination only with those flying or driving separately.