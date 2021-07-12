Multiple House Democrats and members of their staffs did not respond to phone calls or text messages. Last week, Chris Turner, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said of the legislation, “It’s based on a lie that there was rampant fraud in our elections, and on the ‘big lie’ that Donald Trump actually won the last election.” It was Turner who urged his colleagues to walk out of the chamber May 30 to deny Republicans the quorum they needed to take action on the election bill. “That’s what this is all about — so they can curry favor with Donald Trump and his supporters,” Turner said. “That’s exactly what’s going on here.”