Both individuals declined to say where the lawmakers were exactly, out of fear that Republican legislative leaders would attempt to apprehend them and forcibly return them to the Capitol, as is allowed under the chamber’s rules. One of the officials said the lawmakers were likely to make a statement once they were out of Texas.
Texas Democrats block restrictive voting bill by walking off the floor to deny GOP-majority House a quorum
The legislature convened Thursday for a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to enact a laundry list of conservative priorities that failed to pass during the regular session, which ended dramatically in late May when House Democrats walked out of the state Capitol to block similar voting legislation.
Abbott quickly promised to revisit that issue and others in a special session, including a ban of transgender athletes on youth sports teams and beefed-up border security. The session opened last week, and Republicans have filed election bills in both chambers that include many of the same voting provisions they sought to enact earlier in the year.
Democrats have made clear that they had not ruled out any procedural tactics to block legislation again this time. But their gambit is more complicated during a special session that is scheduled to stretch until early August; on the day of their walkout in late May, Republicans faced a midnight deadline to approve legislation and were abruptly forced to adjourn after the Democrats left.
The new election proposals include a number of restrictions championed by former president Donald Trump. The measures would ban several election programs implemented last year to help people vote during the coronavirus pandemic, including drive-through voting and 24-hour and late-night voting. Voting rights advocates noted that voters of color used these programs disproportionately.
Multiple House Democrats and members of their staffs did not respond to phone calls or text messages. Last week, Chris Turner, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said of the legislation, “It’s based on a lie that there was rampant fraud in our elections, and on the ‘big lie’ that Donald Trump actually won the last election.” It was Turner who urged his colleagues to walk out of the chamber May 30 to deny Republicans the quorum they needed to take action on the election bill. “That’s what this is all about — so they can curry favor with Donald Trump and his supporters,” Turner said. “That’s exactly what’s going on here.”
Republican legislative leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It was not clear if Senate Democrats were also planning a walkout. The Texas Senate held a 10-minute-long floor session Monday morning before adjourning for committee meetings. At least three Senate Democrats were present for roll call at 10 a.m., but several were not.
“I know that there are senators missing,” said Steven Aranyi, spokesman for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R). He declined to elaborate.
Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, the Republican who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee that was set to hear a bill on transgender athletes Monday, told reporters that even with the absences, she had enough members present to form a quorum and hold the hearing.
Aside from the lawmakers’ empty chairs in offices and in committee hearings, there was little sign that anything was amiss Monday. State troopers roamed the halls and grounds as usual.
The halls of the Capitol extension were mostly empty Monday, a stark change from the weekend, when hundreds waited their turn to speak to lawmakers about the elections bills.
Elsewhere throughout the Capitol, tourists milled about, seemingly unaware of the exodus, perusing the historic portraits on the walls and marveling at the ornate rotunda. Tour guides shepherded groups of people around the cavernous pink granite building, stopping for visitors to snap selfies with their phones.
Genesis Galindo, 17, lives in Houston but drove to Austin with her dad and three younger brothers Monday to tour the building on their own. Some in the family had been before on school trips, but Genesis had never been inside.
Interpreting for her father, Genesis said they weren’t too concerned about the missing lawmakers or the pending elections legislation.
“We just wanted to know the history,” she said, staring up at the five-pointed star and letters “TEXAS” on the ceiling well above her head. “I just wanted to know more.”
The start of the special session coincided last week with a gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, where Trump spoke on Sunday — and repeated his unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him. No evidence has emerged that widespread fraud tainted the 2020 election.
Moravec reported from Austin.