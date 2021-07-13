The lawmakers left the state Monday, denying Republicans the required two-thirds attendance level to conduct business and raising doubts about the prospects for taking up voting legislation this week. Texas Democratic leaders told reporters Monday night that they plan to stay away from the state until Aug. 7, when the 30-day special session is scheduled to end.
Nearly 60 letters were delivered to a Texas clerk Tuesday directing the House to lock the lawmakers’ voting machines and leave them locked until the Democrats return to the state Capitol, said Texas state Rep. Chris Turner, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus.
“We are living right now on borrowed time in Texas and we can’t stay here indefinitely to run out the clock to stop Republican anti-voter bills,” Texas state Rep. Rhetta Bowers told reporters at a news conference. “That’s why we need Congress to act now and pass the For the People Act.”
Texas Democrats, joined by U.S. Reps. Marc Veasey (D-Tex.) and Lloyd Doggett (D-Tex.), decried the voting legislation pending in Texas as well as other GOP-led states after former president Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud.
“We are not going to buckle to the big lie in the state of Texas,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchia (D). “The big lie that has resulted in anti-democratic legislation throughout the United States. We said no when the big lie came to the Capitol in Texas and darkened our door.”
Arriving in Washington Monday night, at least 50 Texas Democrats plan to pressure members of Congress to pass far-reaching voting rights legislation. Democratic resistance to scrapping filibuster rules has stalled the sweeping measure in the evenly divided Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he would meet with some of the Texas Democrats Tuesday afternoon.
The new election proposals in Texas include a number of restrictions championed by Trump and his allies. The bills, reported out of committee on Sunday, would ban 24-hour voting and end drive-through voting, both of which were used in the state in the 2020 election to help people vote during the coronavirus pandemic. Voting rights advocates noted that voters of color disproportionately used these programs.
In May, Democrats staged their first dramatic walkout over the issue, denying the Republican-majority legislature a quorum and forcing them to adjourn without voting on the measure.
In addition to the voting legislation, Abbott is pressing the Texas legislature to act on measures to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” from public schools and prohibit transgender athletes from competing in school sports.
Critical race theory is an intellectual movement that examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism. Fox News and other right-leaning media organizations have been heavily covering accusations by some conservatives that teaching about these issues through a racial lens is itself racist.