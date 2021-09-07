Casteel said doubling down on conservative values is working for Republicans in Texas and beyond. He pointed to Abbott and another governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate, Republican Ron DeSantis of Florida. Both have gained national followings by being willing to combat unpopular policies like universal mask mandates. That’s despite Democrats in both states insisting the governors’ failure to more strenuously battle the pandemic could ultimately jeopardize their aspirations for reelection — not to mention the White House.