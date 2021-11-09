Hernandez, who has been married to De La Cruz since 2015, has accused her of mistreating him and his daughter in documents filed in the Hidalgo County District Court. In one incident described in the petition for divorce, Hernandez says that on a recent Sunday at church, his daughter began crying after some coffee was spilled. He alleges that De La Cruz took her to the bathroom and pinched her to stop her from crying, rather than try to console her.