He said Trump wasn’t a factor.
“Given the times, I’m sure some will say ‘It’s Trump’s fault.’ Nonsense,” said Brady, who made the announcement at a local meeting of business leaders in his suburban Houston district.
Brady’s district has been reliably safe for Republicans for years. He is the second Texas congressman to say this term will be his last, joining Democrat Rep. Filemon Vela, who announced last month that he would not run again in his district that runs to the U.S.-Mexico border.
At least three other Republicans are planning to make this term their last in the House, including Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who is running for U.S. Senate.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.