“[Texans] were abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them,” O’Rourke, 49, said. “It’s a symptom of a much larger problem that we have in Texas right now. Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving and paying attention to and trusting the people of Texas.”
Abbott, a staunch Trump ally, is seeking a third term. Though popular in the state, his approval rating fell after the deadly electrical blackout and during the pandemic. Though Abbott has former president Donald Trump’s endorsement, he is still facing primary challenges from the right.
O’Rourke is, so far, the only Democrat to enter the state’s gubernatorial race. Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native Texan, has long said he’s interested in running for the office but hasn’t launched an official campaign or said whether he would run as a Republican or a Democrat.