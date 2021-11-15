“[Texans] were abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them,” O’Rourke, 49, said. “It’s a symptom of a much larger problem that we have in Texas right now. Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving and paying attention to and trusting the people of Texas.”
Abbott, a staunch Trump ally, is seeking a third term. Though popular in the state, his approval rating fell after the deadly electrical blackout and during the pandemic. And while Abbott has former president Donald Trump’s endorsement, he is still facing multiple primary challenges from the right — former Florida congressman Allen West, businessman Don Huffines, conservative comedian Chad Prather, and criminal defense attorney Paul Belew have all announced campaigns against him.
O’Rourke is the highest-profile Democrat to enter the state’s gubernatorial race. The Democratic primary is March 1. Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native Texan, has long said he’s interested in running for the office but hasn’t launched an official campaign or said whether he would run as a Republican or a Democrat.
O’Rourke hit the campaign trail immediately. On Monday, he’ll hold a roundtable event on health care in Fort Stockton, Tex., and on Tuesday, he’ll visit essential workers in San Antonio.
O’Rourke or any other Democrat faces long odds. No Democrat has held the governorship since Ann Richards in 1995.
In a statement, the Abbott campaign mocked O’Rourke for running for office “yet again” and painted his support for President Biden as dangerous for Texas.
“Beto O’Rourke has demonstrated he has more in common with President Biden than he does with Texans,” Texans For Greg Abbott communications director Mark Miner said. “The last thing Texans need is President Biden’s radical liberal agenda coming to Texas under the guise of Beto O’Rourke. The contrast for the direction of Texas couldn’t be clearer.”
O’Rourke, encouraged by the likes of high-profile figures including former president Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey, ran an initially popular campaign for president in 2019 but ultimately dropped out a year before the election. The former congressman from El Paso has teased a Texas gubernatorial campaign for months, only to make it official less than a year before Election Day. O’Rourke has a record of fundraising quickly and successfully, raising more than $6 million within a day of announcing his White House bid in 2018.
A race between O’Rourke and Abbott will likely be one of the most expensive gubernatorial races of the 2022 cycle. In July, the Texas Tribune reported that Abbott has $55 million for the race, and that he raised more than $18.7 million during the last 10 days of June alone.
In an interview with Texas Monthly, which was the first to report his gubernatorial bid, O’Rourke said he knows the race against Abbott won’t be easy, but “there’s also an opportunity.”
“If we think about 2018 now, at the outset of that race, it was seen as just as hopeless, but at the end of it, together, we produced the largest voter turnout in a midterm since 1970, and a five hundred percent increase in young voter turnout,” O’Rourke said, referencing his 2018 run against Cruz, which he lost by only 2.5 percentage points. “I want to build on that and I want to bring even more people in and I really want to make sure that it is not Democrats versus Republicans.”
When asked by Texas Monthly if he regrets his run for president, O’Rourke said that he’s moved “by the opportunity to serve” and that he was “extraordinarily fortunate to have the chance to run in 2019.”
“Somebody put it to me this way: I wanted to run in the worst way—and I succeeded in that,” he said. O’Rourke added that, since dropping out of that race, he has spent time working with a voter registration political action committee he launched in 2019 to improve “the outcomes here in Texas.”
“We focused on voting rights, voter registration, but we’ve also just been there when our fellow Texans need us,” O’Rourke said.
Even though O’Rourke’s bid became official Monday, Abbott has already spent weeks campaigning against him. In October, Abbott released an attack ad against the Democrat, titled “Wrong Way O’Rourke.” The ad cites a 2019 presidential debate in which O’Rourke told voters, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” That call is likely to haunt O’Rourke this campaign cycle.
In the interview with Texas Monthly, O’Rourke referenced this, saying that he is still alarmed by gun violence in Texas, and that he believes gun control measures would actually be popular there.
“I know that Texans don’t want to see their friends and family members and neighbors shot up with these weapons of war. I also know that Texans expect better from our governor when it comes to gun safety and responsible gun ownership and expect him to listen to and trust law enforcement,” O’Rourke told Texas Monthly. “We had a program that allowed for the due diligence, the vetting, training, and the background check to protect the public. That is all gone due to the extremist policies of Greg Abbott. So that’s what I’m hearing back from the people here in Texas.”