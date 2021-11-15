“If we think about 2018 now, at the outset of that race, it was seen as just as hopeless, but at the end of it, together, we produced the largest voter turnout in a midterm since 1970, and a five hundred percent increase in young voter turnout,” O’Rourke said, referencing his 2018 run against Cruz, which he lost by only 2.5 percentage points. “I want to build on that and I want to bring even more people in and I really want to make sure that it is not Democrats versus Republicans.”