Sanger pointed to a section of Texas’ law that makes doctors fear they could still be sued for providing abortions without a more permanent legal decision in place. And she said that could mean even if Pitman’s decision were to stay in place for some length of time, some providers may not resume the abortions they were providing before the law went into effect. On Thursday, with Pitman’s order in place, abortions resumed at some clinics, but other doctors across the state did not rush to resume normal operations.