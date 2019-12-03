Miller described another candidate, Leonard Chan, as jumping in “probably for the same reason.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott withdrew his endorsement of Miller after the interview was published. Abbott spokesman John Wittman called the comments “inappropriate and out of touch” with Republican values.
Chan and Jetton say the remarks show why the suburban Houston district needs a change.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.