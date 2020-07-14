The dynamics of the primary are similar to others around the country that shifted as thousands of Americans joined protests against racial injustice. West, who is African American, has captured momentum as the change candidate against establishment pick Hegar, though he has 27 years in elected office.

Most observers believed Cornyn would have a much easier ride to reelection than fellow Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who narrowly held on to his seat in 2018 against former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke.

But Texas, which gave President Trump a nine-point win four years ago, has been drifting more into the swing-state column, and recent polling shows a competitive race between the president and Democrat Joe Biden.

That gives Democrats more hope, and, after settling on Hegar as their preferred nominee, they have rallied a broad group to support her during the final days of the primary runoff against West.

Hegar and her allies — including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Emily’s List — are outspending West $85 to $1 in the homestretch of the campaign, according to an analysis by the Texas Tribune,

Cornyn, signaling that he believes the underfunded West would be easier to beat than Hegar, launched a late advertisement that is designed to look as if he is attacking the state senator’s liberal positions. Instead, the ad is designed to boost West, showing the black politician with liberals who are popular with Texas primary voters, including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D).

“Now we know why Royce West is standing with left-wing politicians,” the narrator says. “He’s on their side, not ours.”

Hegar has tried to keep the focus on Cornyn, pointing toward a general election campaign that she wants to be about how Trump, as well as Gov. Greg Abbott (R), are handling the coronavirus epidemic. Her campaign Monday lashed out at Cornyn’s Sunday tweet asking which scientists need to be trusted to fight the pandemic.

“Senator Cornyn has consistently and repeatedly undermined the reality of the pandemic, and Texans are done with his failed leadership,” said Jake Lewis, Hegar’s spokesman.

Among the most vulnerable Senate Republicans is Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, which holds its House and Senate primaries Tuesday. Sara Gideon, the state House speaker, is seen as the strongest contender in the race for the Democratic nomination to challenge Collins in the general election. Millions of dollars have already poured into that race, both to the candidate coffers and from outside groups eager to oust Collins, sparked in part by her vote to confirm Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Also in Texas, former White House physician Ronny L. Jackson is running to win the nomination to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.), in one of the most conservative districts in the nation. Jackson has Trump’s endorsement but trailed agriculture lobbyist Josh Winegarner in the March primary, triggering a runoff.

Winegarner, who is backed by Thornberry, has accused Jackson of running for Congress as a backup plan after he was forced to withdraw his nomination to be Trump’s Secretary of Veteran Affairs. Jackson, meanwhile, has touted his close relationship with the president as an asset to the district.

Another Texas race to be decided Tuesday will determine whether former congressman Pete Sessions, a 22-year veteran of the House who lost in the Democratic wave of 2018, will return to Congress. Rather than run for his old seat in the suburbs of Dallas, Sessions moved 100 miles south to run in a more conservative district. He failed to win the primary outright, so now he faces Renee Swann, a political outsider who is backed by the district’s current congressman, retiring Rep. Bill Flores (R), in Tuesday’s runoff.