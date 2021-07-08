The opening of the special session in Austin came as the Conservative Political Action Conference convened a few hours north in Dallas, where Trump was scheduled to speak on Sunday. The urgency among Texas Republicans to try again to enact one of the most far-reaching election laws in the country reflects the former president’s continuing popularity within the GOP — and the enduring power of his false claim that his defeat in the 2020 election was tainted by fraud. The conservative gathering is likely to amplify those claims, with sessions titled “Detecting Threats to Election Integrity: How to Collect Evidence of Fraud,” and “Spare the Fraud, Spoil the Child: The Future of American Elections.”