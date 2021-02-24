By Associated PressFeb. 24, 2021 at 1:08 p.m. UTCBANGKOK — Thai court forces 3 Cabinet ministers to step down after finding them guilty of sedition during 2013-2014 protests.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsMost ReadPolitics1FBI alert about possible ‘war’ against Congress reached D.C. and Capitol Police on eve of attack, deepening security questions2AnalysisHow the effort to deny the reality of the Jan. 6 attack is evolving3Former Capitol security officials blame intelligence lapses for deadly Jan. 6 riot4Former senator Perdue won’t run in 2022, kicking off another competitive Republican primary race in Georgia5Live updates: Biden Cabinet nominees face more scrutiny on Capitol Hill Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy