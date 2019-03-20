British Prime Minister Theresa May listens to a question from the opposition benches during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions question and answer session in the House of Commons on Wednesday in London. (AFP/Getty Images)

For more than two years, British Prime Minister Theresa May has been looking for a pair of exit ramps — one to successfully navigate her country out of the European Union, as called for by voters in a 2016 referendum, and another to avoid further damage to her deeply divided Conservative Party. The damage to herself appears irreparable.

The prime minister was dealt a terrible hand by her predecessor, David Cameron. It was Cameron’s decision to call the Brexit referendum in the first place, hoping, and perhaps believing, that it would once and for all quiet the anti-Europe wing of his party. It proved a spectacularly failed gamble.

Unexpectedly, the referendum narrowly passed, a crushing blow to a political establishment that had lined up almost uniformly in favor of remaining. It also foreshadowed a political revolt by anti-elitists voters that hit the United States a few months later with the election of Donald Trump as president.

And as Britain nears the March 29 deadline for leaving the E.U., Trump continues to undermine the already weakened prime minister as he wages an international war against elites.

Immediately after the Brexit referendum, Cameron resigned as prime minister and May won the leadership battle to succeed him. It has turned into a hollow victory that has left her as the prime minister with the single largest defeat on a resolution in the history of Parliament, another defeat nearly as big, a party in shambles, an E.U. leadership that has lost its patience, a country exhausted and on edge, a dysfunctional political system and her future as head of government now measured in months rather than years.



Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray holds up signs outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday in London. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

May is not solely responsible for the condition in which Britain now finds itself: She has been hamstrung by hard-liners in her own party who have made consensus so far impossible. But as the leader of the country and her party, she has focused more on maintaining unity in her own party (or trying to bring it about) rather than pursuing another strategy.

In a political system fragmented and deeply polarized, there is for May only high risk in reaching across the aisle to secure a majority. Adding to the instability is the fact that Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party leader, remains stubbornly unwilling to state clearly whether he favors remaining or leaving the European Union. He dodged repeated questions during a Sky News interview on Sunday, refusing provide a simple yes or no to the basic question of the day.

May has absorbed the criticism from all sides. She is pummeled on editorial pages and by members of her own party, even her own cabinet. In other times, her government likely would have fallen. Still she has soldiered on, unwilling to admit ultimate defeat, unwilling to step aside, constantly scratching and clawing for more time and more tweaks to an exit agreement in the hope of gaining a majority vote before the deadline.

This week alone, the degree to which she has painted herself into a corner has become more vividly clear than ever. On the one hand, she is handcuffed by a ruling of John Bercow, colorful and independent-minded speaker of the House of Commons, who said Monday that she cannot bring the exit agreement back for a third vote without substantial changes. She had planned to try that third vote on Tuesday. Now it’s not clear when that will happen.

Donald Trump Jr. stands next to his father at a news conference in the lobby of the Trump Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 11, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Bercow’s decision means May is also again at the mercy of the leaders of the E.U. as she begs for a three-month extension to avoid Britain crashing out of the union without any agreement and therefore into a future set of arrangements that no one can fully anticipate let alone explain. The reverberations would be felt widely, in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, with complex supply chains disrupted in ways few can predict and the economic damage unpredictable.

A divided Parliament voted recently against leaving the E.U. without an exit agreement — a so-called hard Brexit — even though the prime minister has been unable to command a majority for any such exit agreement. Members of Parliament who sought to take over the issue failed in that attempt. Simply put, things are a total mess. May meanwhile clung to the belief that with her agreement, the third time with Parliament will be a charm.

May spent the weekend wooing members of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, in the hope that support from that small bloc would in turn create a domino effect that would bring along the hard-liners in her party (and perhaps some others) in numbers enough to command a majority. Then Bercow dropped his bombshell, and she has been forced to scramble anew.

There seems no way to accomplish what is needed before the March 29 deadline,even under an assumption that Parliament would accept some form of the agreement that has already twice been overwhelmingly rejected.

E.U. officials sound in no hurry to grant May’s request for an extension — and might not do so at all, absent other assurances from May that she can get a deal through. That means nothing is likely to happen on the delay request until sometime next week, if at all, which in turn would give May no real time to stitch together what she has been able to accomplish over months and months of negotiations.

Meanwhile, May told Parliament that any effort to seek a longer extension, as some who want to avoid a hard Brexit would like to see, would be the limit of her patience, signaling for the first time that she will struggle only so much longer.

Into this confusion have leaped President Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., though in ways that only add to the muddle. The president last week told reporters at an Oval Office photo op that he had given May advice long ago and she had ignored it. He claimed his advice would have led to a successful exit for Britain. “She didn’t listen to that, and that’s fine,” he said.

His son published a far more incendiary opinion article in Wednesday’s editions of the Telegraph. The article was a battle cry in behalf of the forces that elected his father and upended Britain with the Brexit referendum. He disparaged May for ignoring his father’s advice (May has said Trump told her to sue the E.U.), called on her to live up to the results of the referendum and take Britain out of the E.U. quickly, while warning that a reckoning is coming on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Brexit is an example of how the establishment elites try to subvert the will of the people when they’re given the chance,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Here in the United States, we’ve seen similar efforts to overturn legitimate election results.”

To the president’s son, the villains are the bureaucrats at E.U. headquarters in Brussels blocking Britain from leaving the union (news to those leaders, who blame May for not finding consensus in her country on how to leave) and “the Democrats and deep state operatives” out to frustrate his father and block his agenda.

“What we’re seeing now in Washington, London and Brussels is the desperate, last-gasp attempt by those previously in power to cling on to what was once theirs in the face of an overwhelming mandate for change,” he wrote.

Neither Trump nor the pro-Brexit forces won overwhelming mandates, however. They prevailed but narrowly. The Brexit vote margin was four points. Trump’s electoral college majority was comfortable — but it was secured by victories in three crucial states by a total of fewer than 80,000 votes — and he lost the popular vote.

The aftershocks continue on both sides of the Atlantic. Trump’s son is correct. In both Britain and the United States, the battles are not over, and they likely won’t be for some time to come.