Bernie Sanders

The senator from Vermont, known for his Medicare-for-all bill and Democratic socialism, has slipped in some recent polls but maintained his devoted base. Recently, he and his campaign have been on the attack against Sen. Kamala D. Harris, a longtime Medicare-for-all supporter who recently released her own twist on the plan. But Tuesday, without Harris onstage, Sanders defended his bill against attacks from more-moderate candidates.

“There are millions of people who have insurance, [but] they can’t go to the doctor, and when they come out of the hospital, they go bankrupt. All right?” Sanders said. “What I am talking about, and others up here are talking about, is no deductibles and no co-pay.”

When Rep. Tim Ryan suggested that Sanders wouldn’t know what Medicare-for-all would really look like, Sanders responded with force.

“I do know it,” he said to applause, “I wrote the damn bill.”

Pete Buttigieg

The mayor of South Bend, Ind., hauled in $24 million in the second fundraising quarter, more than any of his fellow Democrats. But after a swift rise to prominence, Buttigieg has fallen in many recent polls and continues to struggle to energize minority voters as well as others in the field.

On Tuesday, he insisted it was “time to stop worrying about what the Republicans will say” when it comes to debating new policy ideas.

“If it’s true that if we embrace a far-left agenda, they’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists. If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they’re going to do? They’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists,” he said. “So let’s just stand up for the right policy, go out there and defend it.”

Amy Klobuchar

The senator from Minnesota leans on her Midwestern values and ability to both win over voters in Trump districts and collaborate with Republicans in Congress. She has positioned herself as a moderate by questioning the viability and practicality of Medicare-for-all, free college and other policies advocated by more liberal candidates. On Tuesday, when she shared a stage with the liberal stalwarts Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Klobuchar cast herself as the candidate willing to stand up to the National Rifle Association.

“What is broken is a political system that allows the NRA and other large, big money to come in and make things not happen when the majority of people are for [it],” she said. “As president, I will take them on.”

Tim Ryan

The congressman from Ohio, pitching himself as the candidate best able to lead struggling industrial communities back from the brink, is an advocate of investment in green jobs and widespread technological training. Ryan has yet to distinguish himself from other moderate candidates with a similar pitch, and is still short of the donor and polling thresholds he must hit to be onstage again in September. On Tuesday, he argued against the policies of more left-leaning candidates.

“Now in this discussion already tonight we’ve talked about taking private health insurance away from union members in the industrial Midwest, we’ve talked about decriminalizing the border and we’ve talked about giving free health care to undocumented workers when so many Americans are struggling to pay for their health care,” Ryan said.

“I quite frankly don’t think that that is an agenda that we can move forward on and win.”

Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser campaigns on ways to heal fissures in American society — most notably as a vocal supporter of reparations for slavery. She was panned for out-of-the-box answers in her first debate performance and probably needed a more impressive showing in her second as she tries to meet the polling and donor thresholds required to qualify for the third one. On Tuesday, she argued for a new approach to politics.

“This is not just about a plan. It’s about a philosophy of governing. And I’ve heard some people here tonight [and] I almost wonder why you’re Democrats,” Williamson said. “You seem to think there’s something wrong about using . . . the instruments of government to help people. That is what government should do.”

Elizabeth Warren

The senator from Massachusetts with the “I have a plan for that” catchphrase is faring well in early state and national polls, leaning on a variety of ambitious plans to eradicate student debt, institute Medicare-for-all and reduce the influence of money in politics. Before Tuesday, Warren had not shared a debate stage with any of the candidates polling in the top four. She spent much of Tuesday night fending off critiques from moderate candidates. She chastised John Delaney for “using Republican talking points” when he suggested that she and others were trying to take away health care on Medicare-for-all. And she answered those who suggested that she is advocating impractical, overly ambitious solutions.

“You know, I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren said.

Beto O'Rourke

The former Texas congressman has struggled to climb out of the crowd, and he did not help his chances when he struggled to handle attacks on his immigration policy in the first debate. Though he has already secured a spot on the September debate stage, O’Rourke’s campaign clearly needs a major jolt. On Tuesday, O’Rourke stuck to his highflying rhetoric, particularly on climate change — an issue he tried to address with a sweeping plan released early in his campaign.

“We don’t have more than 10 years to get this right,” O’Rourke said.

“Those community college students that I met in Tucumcari, New Mexico, understand wind and solar jobs are the fastest-growing jobs in the country. And those farmers in Iowa say, ‘Pay me for the environmental services of planting cover crops and keeping more land in conservation easements.’ That’s how we meet the challenge: We do it with everyone in this country. We bring everyone into the solution.”

John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado and former mayor of Denver has so far cast himself as a pragmatic moderate and urged his party to avoid “socialist” policies. Since the first debate, he has fallen behind on fundraising and risks not qualifying for the next round.

Traditionally a noncombatant debater, Hickenlooper on Tuesday warned that Sen. Bernie Sanders’s policies would be a “disaster at the ballot box.” He continued: “You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump.”

On the debate over Medicare-for-all, Hickenlooper said of Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “Now, I share their progressive values, but I’m a little more pragmatic. . . . It comes down to that question of Americans being used to being able to make choices, to have the right to make a decision.”

Asked about President Trump’s tariffs on China, Hickenlooper said “Trade wars are for losers.”

John Delaney

The former congressman from Maryland has struggled to gain traction in recent weeks and has even been forced to deny reports that his staff advised him to drop out of the race. A critic of Medicare-for-all, Delaney on Tuesday night launched an attack on his more liberal rivals. We cannot “go down the road that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren want to take us, which is with bad policies like Medicare-for-all, free everything and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters,” he said.

Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana was keen to make his mark after failing to qualify for the first round of Democratic debates last month. Having won in a red state as a moderate Democrat, his campaign has so far focused on his record of winning over Republican-leaning voters. In his first appearance on the debate stage, he criticized Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for proposing the decriminalization of illegal immigration.

“We’ve got 100,000 people showing up at the border right now. If we decriminalize entry, if we give free health care to everyone, we’ll have multiples of that,” he said. “You are playing into Donald Trump’s hands.”