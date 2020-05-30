The Washington Post
(Blair Guild, JM Rieger/The Washington Post)
Trump's disruption campaign strategy | The 2020 Fix
The Fix’s Amber Phillips breaks down how President Trump has tried to shift the focus away from the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks as the 2020 campaign heats up.
