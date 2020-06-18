Sections
(Blair Guild, JM Rieger/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
What to expect from Trump’s Tulsa rally | The 2020 Fix
The Fix’s Amber Phillips on what to watch for as President Trump prepares to hold his first campaign rally in more than three months on June 20.
Trump signals a move past coronavirus with rallies, even as cases spike in many states
‘Of course not’: Fauci says he personally wouldn’t attend Trump’s Tulsa rally, citing coronavirus
Trump supporters gather in Tulsa before president’s rally as coronavirus cases spike, protests continue
Election 2020
3:00
What to expect from Trump's Tulsa rally | The 2020 Fix
10:30
In all-important Florida, older voters are turning away from Trump | The 2020 Map
3:01
Biden and Trump face voters onstage for the first time | The 2020 Fix
1:38
What Senate Republicans have said about filling a Supreme Court vacancy
3:08
Virginians turn out in force on first day of early voting
2:43
How Bill Barr has misled the public under Trump
3:01
Biden's CNN town hall in 3 minutes
1:25
FBI director says Russia is still trying to interfere in U.S. election
3:27
How Trump repeatedly disparages climate science
4:52
Dissecting the Trump campaign's most popular ad
2:04
Democrats flipped the House in 2018. Can they keep it in 2020?
1:30
Trump shares doctored video of Biden, changing 'Despacito' to N.W.A's 'F--- tha Police'
4:35
Trump faces tough questions in wide-ranging town hall
4:29
HBCU alumni: Kamala D. Harris as vice-presidential nominee is 'monumental'
3:34
Highlights from Biden's speech on West Coast wildfires and climate change
4:26
Trump's insults helped him win in 2016. They're backfiring in 2020.
2:08
Biden advisers hit back at campaign criticism
1:59
Will a week of bad news hurt Trump? | The 2020 Fix
3:00
Ahead of Election Day, Trump tries to rewrite pandemic history
1:53
Democrats react to ongoing unrest and clashes between protesters, police
1:23
Anita Hill says she will vote for Joe Biden in 2020
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post