The inaugural committee works in coordination with Congress’ planning group around arrangements for the Capitol ceremony, and organizes inaugural balls and other events surrounding the swearing-in. The format of those events is up in the air amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has surged across the country.
In a statement Monday, the inaugural committee said it will work on “prioritizing keeping people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while engaging all Americans” in the festivities.
___
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:
President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House.
Read more:
— Biden looks to fill out economic team with diverse picks
— Source: Pennsylvania lawmaker gets a positive virus test at Trump meeting
— Biden breaks foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
— AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to bevy of bogus election claims
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.