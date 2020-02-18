Much of it outlines new administration policies and investments in criminal justice reform with the goal of cutting the incarceration rate in half by 2030. The proposal includes $22.5 billion to launch a Justice Department program to evaluate and fund criminal justice reform programs in the states, and $2.5 billion over 10 years on public defense.

Bloomberg also proposes increased funding for “family justice centers,” which would provide treatments for survivors of domestic violence, and funding for the creation of “restorative justice centers” at historically black colleges and universities, which would serve as hubs for research and policymaking surrounding policing.

The new details expand upon a plan he first released in December. Bloomberg launched his campaign by apologizing for his past support of “stop-and-frisk” policing practices, which have been found to disproportionately target minorities.