CHICAGO — The Latest on the Chicago mayoral election (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

The polls have closed in Chicago, where voters are choosing the next mayor from a field of 14 candidates promising to steer the city in a new direction.

Chicago election officials say turnout for Tuesday’s election has been low despite the record number of candidates seeking to succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who decided against running for a third term.

Chicago Board of Election spokesman Jim Allen says the low turnout is surprising considering the race is a hotly contested one, with polls showing at least three candidates with nearly equal support among voters.

If none receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off April 2.



FILE - In this Dec. 9. 2018 file photo, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks during a news conference at the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters in Chicago. Reform has long been a dirty word among Chicago politicians, who have well-known reputations for throwing contracts to favored businesses and dealing in patronage. But after the 2014 murder of a black teenager by a police officer and corruption charges filed against a powerful alderman, the word is now on the lips of the 14 candidates running for mayor. (Colin Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) (Associated Press)

___

4:30 p.m.

Chicago election officials say they are seeing an uptick in the number of people casting ballots in the city’s mayoral race after earlier expressing fears of a record low turnout.

Chicago Board of Election spokesman Jim Allen says that while turnout will be low, it may surpass the 33.8 percent turnout during the 2007 election.

Allen says turnout reached 26.9 percent of the city’s approximately 1.6 million registered voters by late Tuesday afternoon. He noted the turnout is surprising considering the race is a hotly contested one, with polls showing at least three candidates with near equal support among voters.

Fourteen candidates are running to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who isn’t seeking a third term. If none receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off April 2.

___

1:30 p.m.

Election board officials say Chicago is headed toward possible historic low turnout for its mayoral election unless voting picks up in the final hours.

Chicago Board of Election spokesman Jim Allen said Tuesday afternoon that if the current pace keeps up the city is “not even going to hit 30 percent.” He says the previous low for a February mayoral election was 33.8 percent in 2007.

Fourteen candidates are running to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who isn’t seeking a second term. If none receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off April 2.

Allen says he thinks many voters are undecided and want to hold off “until they know who’s in the runoff, assuming there is a runoff.” He urged people to vote and said, “they don’t want to wake up tomorrow and find out their candidate barely missed making the run off.”

___

12:05 p.m.

Campaign finance records show that the 14 candidates for Chicago mayor raised a total of $28.9 million as of Monday.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the top three fundraisers in Tuesday’s election were Bill Daley, Toni Preckwinkle and Gery Chico.

Daley by far had the most money with $8.3 million and $2 million of that coming from Citadel Investments CEO Ken Griffin. Preckwinkle, who is the Cook County Board president, raised $4.6 million. Her top donor was the Service Employees International Union with $2.2 million.

Attorney Gery Chico came in third with $3.3 million. He was his own top donor, giving $190,000 to his campaign.

The candidates are competing to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is not seeking re-election.

It’s likely Tuesday’s vote will lead to a runoff. If none of the candidates receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off April 2.

___

10 a.m.

Chicago residents are facing a lot of choices as they head to the polls to cast ballots for the city’s next mayor.

Voters are choosing from a field of 14 candidates who are all promising to steer the city in a new direction if they’re elected to succeed retiring Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The candidates include community activists, businessmen, former prosecutors and veteran politicians, including two whose fathers also held elective office.

Polls opened across the city early Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. Polling sites include a beauty salon, DePaul University’s Athletic Training Center and park district facilities.

Voter Diana Sandoval tells the Chicago Tribune that she lined up before 6:45 a.m. to “make sure my voice counts, hopefully.”

If none of the candidates receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off April 2.

___

11:20 p.m.

Voters are getting a chance to pick Chicago’s next mayor from a field of 14 candidates promising to steer the city in a new direction.

Those looking to succeed retiring Mayor Rahm Emanuel include veteran politicians — a couple whose fathers also held elective office — businessmen, former prosecutors and community activists.

It’s likely Tuesday’s vote will lead to a runoff. If none of the candidates receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off April 2.

The variety of candidates reflects the many issues facing Chicago’s next mayor: poor neighborhoods in need of investment, overwhelming pension debt, low-performing public schools and a crime rate that is often pointed to as among the nation’s worst.

Although a nonpartisan election, most of the candidates have links to the Democratic Party. The Republican Party has virtually disappeared from the city.

