Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The top Democrat in the Senate is calling on President Donald Trump to cancel his coming meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the wake of new charges that 12 Russian intelligence officers hacked into Democratic email accounts during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Intelligence agencies have said the interference was aimed at helping Trump’s presidential campaign and harming the election bid of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the indictments are “further proof of what everyone but the president seems to understand: President Putin is an adversary who interfered in our elections to help President Trump win.”

Schumer says Trump should cancel his meeting with Putin until Russia takes steps to prove it won’t interfere in future elections.

12:30 p.m.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says that Russian intelligence agents stole information on 500,000 U.S. voters after hacking a state U.S. election board. The allegation was part of new charges Rosenstein announced against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election.

The charges are part of the ongoing special counsel probe into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

12:20 p.m.

The Justice Department has announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election.

The indictments were announced Friday by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as part of the ongoing special counsel probe into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Russians are accused of hacking into the computer networks of the Democratic National Committee and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton.

Before Friday, 20 people and three companies had been charged in the Mueller investigation. That includes four former Trump campaign and White House aides and 13 Russians accused of participating in a hidden but powerful social media campaign to sway American public opinion in the 2016 election.

