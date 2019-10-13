FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington. Since the early days of the United States, leading politicians have had to contend with awkward problems posed by their family members. Joe Biden is the latest prominent politician to navigate this tricky terrain. (Nick Wass, File/Associated Press)

7 p.m.

Joe Biden is laying out some ethical markers should he become president.

He says that in a Biden White House, his family members would not be allowed to have any business relationships with foreign companies or governments. Nor would they be allowed to have an office in the White House or attend Cabinet meetings.

Biden made the pledge in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday after his son, Hunter Biden, said he will step down from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity firm this month. Hunter Biden also said he will not do any work for foreign-owned companies if his father becomes president.

President Donald Trump has urged both Ukraine and China to investigate the period when Joe Biden was vice president and his son had business dealings with both countries.

Joe Biden says “no one” besides a “lying president” has alleged that he or his son has done anything wrong in the episodes Trump wants investigated.

Biden did not say whether his pledge means that his wife, Jill Biden, would not get the office traditionally assigned to the first lady.

___

9:40 a.m.

Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.

That’s according to a statement from Biden’s attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations again Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by Oct. 31.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president.

Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.

