MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.:

8:35 a.m.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar (KLOH’-buh-shar) of Minnesota is set to join the 2020 presidential race later Sunday.

She would become the most prominent Midwestern candidate as her party tries to win back voters in a region that helped put Donald Trump in the White House.

The three-term senator is set to discuss her plans at an afternoon event in Minneapolis.

In remarks released before that event, she says: “’I’m asking you to join us on this campaign.” She’s citing the need to “heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good.”

Klobuchar is pointing to her record of working with Republicans, and says the country is tired of what she calls “the shutdowns and the putdowns, the gridlock and the grandstanding.”

6:10 a.m.

Democrats are trying to win back voters in the Midwest, a region that helped put Donald Trump in the White House, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (KLOH’-buh-shar) is portraying herself as someone who can do just that.

She’ set to join the 2020 presidential race on Sunday, becoming the most prominent Midwestern candidate.

Klobuchar has cited her broad appeal across Minnesota as she has discussed a potential campaign. She has drawn support from voters in urban, suburban and rural areas, including in dozens of counties Trump won in 2016.

She has said that success could translate to other Midwestern states such as Michigan and Wisconsin, reliably Democratic in presidential races for decades until Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

